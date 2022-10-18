ERC20 (ERC20) Hits One Day Volume of $5.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.19 or 1.00009905 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00056563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005040 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00905361 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

