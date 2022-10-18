ERn Financial LLC Buys Shares of 205,169 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,253. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

