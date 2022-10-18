ERn Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,037. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

