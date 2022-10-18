ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ERn Financial LLC cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,546 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,077,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 191.5% in the first quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89,041 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

