ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,708 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,345 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,836,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. 27,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,751. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.