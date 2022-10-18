ERn Financial LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 13,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,671. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

