ERn Financial LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 9,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

