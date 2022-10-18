ERn Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 600,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 162,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 327,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 667,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 165,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37.

