Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

