EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 171,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 135,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.