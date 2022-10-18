EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.