EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $587,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,585 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 299,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,420,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

