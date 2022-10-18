Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 242,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 368,953 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,615,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of EPM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.