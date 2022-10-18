Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 242,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

