Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 13423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Evotec Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

