Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $31.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.