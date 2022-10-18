Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Express stock remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 727,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,564. Express has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Express by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Express by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Express by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

