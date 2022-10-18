Eyal Manor Sells 397 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. 3,075,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $373.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
