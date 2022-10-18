Eyal Manor Sells 397 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. 3,075,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $373.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

