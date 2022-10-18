Factom Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Factom has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $786.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Factom

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,452,478 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

