Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 8.5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.42. 42,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,889,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.83.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 731,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

