Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Fei USD has a market cap of $420.44 million and $1.19 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99351821 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,932,249.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.