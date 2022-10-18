Fellaz (FLZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $363,566.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.01 or 0.27801595 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

