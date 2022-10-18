Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

