FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72). Approximately 31 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,812.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

