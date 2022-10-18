First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Critical Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Financial Institutions pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $214.11 million 1.83 $77.70 million $4.18 6.11 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.45 $205.16 million $2.12 11.23

This table compares Financial Institutions and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Financial Institutions and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 30.78% 14.96% 1.21% First Financial Bancorp. 30.36% 9.61% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

