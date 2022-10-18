First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 99,725.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.