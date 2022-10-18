First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 84,680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $766,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,384. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $140.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.