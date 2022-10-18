First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,876.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 32,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

