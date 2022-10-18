First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.92. 36,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

