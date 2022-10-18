First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,101.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. 38,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

