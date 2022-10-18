First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,723 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,165. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

