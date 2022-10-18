First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 7,685,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Horizon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Horizon by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in First Horizon by 449.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.