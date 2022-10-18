First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 7,685,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Horizon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Horizon by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in First Horizon by 449.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.