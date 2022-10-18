First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after buying an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

DFAS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,151. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

