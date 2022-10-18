First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.02. 98,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 132,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $8,889,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

