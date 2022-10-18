First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 155,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 316,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2,272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

