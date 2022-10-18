First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,726,917 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.35.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 637,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,485 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 247,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,444,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

