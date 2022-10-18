Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 46,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 31.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 4,369,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Fisker has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

