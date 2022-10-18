flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

