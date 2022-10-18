FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $163.34 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

