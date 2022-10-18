Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. 1,262,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,988. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

