FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.56.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get FMC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. FMC has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.