Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIACU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

