Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Short Interest Update

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $508,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

FRBN remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Forbion European Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

