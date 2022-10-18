Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE FC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 38,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,248. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

