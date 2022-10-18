Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,738,911 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

