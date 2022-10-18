Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €28.00 by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.48 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €20.52 ($20.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,783 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($81.63). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

