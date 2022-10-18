G999 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,215.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, G999 has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,215.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007324 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000185 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

