Gabalex Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 4.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.