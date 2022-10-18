GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBL traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 33,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.