Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMDA remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 204,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.